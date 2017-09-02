State joins alleging kickback scheme

TULSA The state has joined federal prosecutors in alleging that Oklahoma-based Emergency Medical Services Authority and its director were part of a kickback scheme that involved the state's former ambulance services provider.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office filed a complaint in a Texas federal court this week asking to partially intervene in a whistleblower lawsuit against EMSA, a public trust that serves more than 1.1 million residents, including those in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The state's complaint alleges that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority paid more than $64 million to EMSA "for false Medicaid claims submitted for services provided by Paramedics Plus," a Texas-based ambulance provider that contracted with EMSA, the Tulsa World reported.

Investigators allege the kickbacks and bribes happened between 2008 and 2013, when Paramedics Plus contracted with EMSA for ambulance service in Oklahoma. They ranged from cash payments to Williamson to political contributions, according to the complaints.