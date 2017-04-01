State gets REAL ID extension

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Mary Fallin along with legislative leaders announced Tuesday that Oklahoma has received an extension through June 6, 2017, to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned that failure for the state to act during the 2017 legislative session on legislation committing Oklahoma to all the REAL ID requirements could result in the denial of future extension requests.

Without the extension, federal agencies later this month would have been prohibited from accepting Oklahoma driver's licenses and identification cards, meaning those without identification that complies with the REAL ID Act wouldn't have been able to enter a federal building, military base or courthouse. REAL ID enforcement for boarding commercial aircraft is scheduled to begin Jan. 22, 2018.

The letter states that "for the duration of this extension, federal agencies may accept Oklahoma-issued drivers' licenses and identification cards for official purposes in accordance with the phased enforcement schedule and existing agency policies."

"Although this is great news for Oklahomans, this is only a temporary fix," said Fallin. "While there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to fly or access federal buildings through June, legislation must be approved this session to make this permanent. I will continue to work with legislators, the state Department of Public Safety, Oklahoma's congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure a permanent solution is passed into law before this extension expires in June."

Malia Bennett, public information officer for the Oklahoma Senate, said one bill has already been filed to address concerns about compliance with the REAL ID Act. That is Senate Bill 1 by state Sens. John Sparks, D-Sulphur, and Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City.

"It is very possible that more may be filed on the Senate side by other members between now and the bill-filing deadline," she added. The deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 19. It is also possible that bills could be filed with the Oklahoma House of Representatives during that time.