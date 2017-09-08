State falling short of goals to recruit new foster care providers

Second of three parts

A concerted effort by the state to recruit foster parents to care for children in need has so far fallen short of the success hoped for, according to the Department of Human Services and a report prepared by a group of "co-neutral" evaluators of the "Pinnacle Plan" to improve Oklahoma's child welfare system.

The DHS set a goal for fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30, of adding 1,080 new foster homes. According to information provided by DHS Communications Manager Casey White, 884 new foster homes were added through the year 81.9 percent of the target.

Though 470, the highest number ever, were added through the first half of the just-completed fiscal year, that number still fell short of the halfway goal. More troubling than that, however, according to the Pinnacle Plan co-evaluators, who issued their latest report in April, was the fact that DHS was not able to report a robust "net gain" of foster homes due to a large number of homes that either closed or transitioned to providing temporary "respite care" only.

"Of the 2,348 foster homes open on July 1, 2016, 456 were no longer open on December 31, 2016. (In fact), of the 470 new homes DHS approved during this period, 19 (were) closed by December 31, 2016.

"The closure of 456 foster homes over a six-month period is markedly high," the evaluators noted. "DHS must develop a better understanding of why homes close, particularly if there are supports that DHS can put in place to retain safe and stable foster homes."

Recruiting and retaining foster parents and homes is a key part of the Pinnacle Plan, which was adopted after settlement of a class-action lawsuit in 2012 stemming from cases of abuse and neglect found in the child welfare system. The state has invested heavily in advertising to recruit foster care providers. It also has severely curtailed its use of local youth shelters, such as the former Bill Phelps and Elaine Jones Youth Shelter in Duncan and the former J. Roy Dunning Children's Shelter in Lawton.

"DHS has made clear that shelter placements are no longer common case practice and should only occur in unavoidable and rare circumstances. One reason is to reduce the number of children who 'age out' of the system without parents/family," the "co-neutrals" state in their report.

While the number of "child-nights" spent in shelters by children 6 and older increased during the latest reporting period, DHS has accomplished a significant reduction in the overall total usage of shelters for children of all ages, the report states.

It's worth noting, considering that the state isn't utilizing shelters like it once did and that it didn't reach its goals for attracting new foster homes in FY17, that numbers of foster children have been on the decline in Oklahoma. According to the co-evaluators' report, DHS has experienced a steady decline in the number of children in care over the last three years. At its highest number of children in care since 2007, there were 11,301 children in DHS custody on June 30, 2014. Two years later, on June 30, 2016, there were 9,964 children in care, a 12 percent drop, and the downward trend appeared to be continuing.