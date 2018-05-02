Stamps, chili, paper money join coin show in Stephens

DUNCAN The Stephens County Coin Club will present its 49th Annual Coin Show on Friday and Saturday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Admission is free and there's plenty of free parking. Ed McGill said out the facility is handicapped accessible. Restrooms are also handicapped accessible, and the building is heated.

McGill, vice chairman for the show, said some new dealers are coming that haven't been in the coin show before.

"We've got one coming from Arkansas and another one coming from McKinney, Texas," he said. "There will be plenty of coins."

It will be the first show of the year that has 2018 silver eagles and the 2018 gold eagles. Those coins just became available, McGill said, and the new coins are his his favorite part of the show.

"A lot of people wait for them to come out every year, and that brings in a lot of people," he said. "I like the one-ounce silver and gold coins."

There will be many coin dealers and currency dealers, and some vendors will small gold one-ounce bars. A couple of dealers carry foreign coins and currency. One vendor will be bringing all the supplies needed for coin collectors and stamp collectors. A stamp dealer from Lawton will also have a booth space set up.