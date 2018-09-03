Stampede the Trail runs Saturday in Duncan

DUNCAN When dozens of distance runners gather at the Simmons Center Saturday morning, a number of individuals will be on hand to make sure the 2018 Stampede the Trail 5K & Half Marathon will be memorable for the participants.

Sponsored by the Duncan Regional Hospital Health Foundation and the Simmons Center, the fourth Stampede the Trail is a volunteer-driven event that brings out the best in the runners and the folks who give up their time to make the foot races a success.

"We really can't put this on without the volunteers who help," said Cyndi Crook, director of the foundation and community relations. "The staff at the Simmons Center and from Duncan Regional assist in many ways, and the nursing students at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma City University help us by manning the water and bathroom stations along the course and cheering on the runners.

"We get many volunteers who just enjoy helping others. Some volunteers are cancer patients, including graduates from The Fight Club, which is a program for people who are fighting cancer or are currently recovering from cancer."

Half marathon runners begin their trek from the Simmons Center at 8 a.m., with the 5K runners taking off at 9 a.m. The courses are well-marked, with the 5K being run through the neighborhoods around the Simmons Center and the half marathon course taking runners to Plato Road and then out to The Territory golf course before returning to the Simmons Center.