Soldier charged with rape of girl, 12, in Stephens County

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a 32-year-old Olympia, Wash., man and active-duty soldier who, after arrest for similar charges, told Washington authorities he'd molested a then-12-year-old Duncan girl repeatedly over a decade ago.

The warrant charging Bob Nathaniel Covington with first-degree rape (victim under age 14), and sodomy (victim under 16 years) was issued in Stephens County District Court, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison and, if convicted, would have to serve at least 85-percent of the sentence prior to becoming eligible for parole.

Duncan Police Detective Dustin Smith stated in the court affidavit that he began investigation on June 15, 2017, after being contacted by a Lacey, Wash., officer who'd spoken with Covington after the man came in asking to speak with police. Covington told the officer he'd been sexually involved with minor females in both Washington and, a decade ago, repeatedly with the girl from Duncan when she was 12.

He had been arrested and charged with a similar but unrelated crime in Washington. Covington is an active duty enlisted member of the Army and Army Criminal Investigation is involved with the state of Washington portion of the investigation. He was not enlisted in the military at the time of the Duncan incidents.

Contact had been made with the girl who confirmed that Covington had sexual relations with her for a time in 2006, the affidavit states.