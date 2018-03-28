Snyder youngster on wheels after donation

A Snyder fourth grader was presented an AmTryke by the Mountain Metro AMBUCS that was assembled by students enrolled in the PTA program at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center.

Sean Paul Bigger, grandson of CKTC health instructor Bridgit Walker, was presented the AmTryke on March 9 at the CKTC campus in Fort Cobb. The students recently built 14 AmTrykes for AMBUCS. Nine of those AmTrykes will be presented to other recipients during the AMBUCS Great Plains Regional Conference in Tulsa. The remaining AmTrykes will be given away in Lawton during the Mountain Metro AMBUCS 8th annual Trykes n Treads Car Show fundraiser April 21-21 at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

AMBUCS started manufacturing and giving away therapeutic tricycles (AmTryke) in the mid-1990s as part of a national project. Thanks to these efforts, people with disabilities can experience mobility and independence. The AmTryke provides benefits like mobility, strength, exercise and coordination that come with riding a bike. AmTryke, LLC is a company owned and operated by National AMBUCS Inc. Volunteer members of the AMBUCS organization purchase the majority of the trykes and donate them to those with special needs. To date, volunteers have distributed thousands of AmTrykes around the world.