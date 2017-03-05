Smoke detectors offered in Geronimo

GERONIMO - The Geronimo Fire Department is partnering with the Red Cross to install free smoke detectors. Education on fire safety will also be provided.

Fire Chief Norman Leveille said those who would like to receive smoke detectors need to sign up before Saturday at Geronimo City Hall. Call 580-353-5511.

Also, starting at 1 p.m. at city hall, the Red Cross will be presenting the Pillowcase Project for students in grades 7-12.

"We only have room for 60 kids," said Donna Pendland, Red Cross disaster relief caseworker. Students will receive instruction on tornado safety as well as residential fire safety. The Red Cross partnered with Disney for this project, according to Pendland. Students will receive free gifts and pillowcases. For information on the Pillow Case Project, call 580-513-1664.