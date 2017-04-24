Signatures sought for Comanche recall effort

A Comanche tribal member is seeking signatures to constitutionally request recall meetings before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.

Eleanor McDaniel is leading a protest and recall rally from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Janice Pewewardy Ball Field on the north side of the Comanche Nation Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. The petitions are for the recall of Susan Cothren, Clyde Narcomey. Johnny Poahway and Richard Grellner and are due by the day's close of business, she said.

To sign petitions please bring tribal identification. McDaniel is seeking 200 signatures on each petition so that special meetings can be called.

Tribal members will be protesting the outcome of the recent tribal council meeting. McDaniel was physically forced out of the meeting after standing to address the tribal council at the meeting's opening in an effort to amend the day's agenda. Chairman William Nelson called for Comanche Nation law enforcement officers to remove her and cite her for obstruction.