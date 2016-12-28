Should Oklahoma require more math?

Oklahoma is one of 25 states requiring three years of math for graduation, according to the Education Commission of the States.

Eighteen states require four; the others require two, have graduation requirements set by local school boards or have proficiency-based graduation.

Three years of math is also the minimum for college admission to both Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. However, OU recommends four units of math and science. Plus, the university says the level of rigor in an applicant's class selection is the second most influential factor, after grade-point average, for admission.

So should Oklahoma require more?

Levi Patrick, director of secondary mathematics for the state Education Department, says no. "We want to increase the number of students taking four years of math courses as a means to better prepare them for college," he said. But, he warned, requiring four years of math could cause fewer students to take advanced coursework and instead backtrack to a lower level math for the fourth credit.

"We try to be really cautious about that and actually just encourage students to take advanced STEM courses without a mandate," he said, referring to science, technology, engineering and math.

He said that calculus isn't for every student. He encourages students to take statistics or quantitative literacy math courses he says are relevant to non-STEM majors. "We're trying to create a diversity of options for everyone," he said.

The Mathematical Association of America's position on calculus in high school also de-emphasizes its importance.

"Although calculus can play an important role in secondary school, the ultimate goal of the K-12 mathematics curriculum should not be to get students into and through a course in calculus by twelfth grade but to have established the mathematical foundation that will enable students to pursue whatever course of study interests them when they get to college," it reads.