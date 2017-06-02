SHINE turns jailbirds into volunteers

A program that has encouraged student volunteerism and saved lots of taxpayer dollars in Oklahoma County may soon be making an impact on Duncan.

It's called SHINE, and it stands for Start Helping Impacted Neighborhoods Everywhere. It was introduced during a recent gathering of members and supporters of the Duncan Chamber of Commerce by Community Development Director Nate Schact, though he was quick to credit state Rep. Marcus McEntire with sharing the idea.

Schact said the program was adopted in Oklahoma County initially as a way to reduce jail costs. People sentenced to serve time in cells for low-level offenses were given the opportunity to work outside instead on specially identified neighborhood projects. SHINE had dual positive effects, he said, of cutting the jail population down by about 80 a day and saving the county about $1.5 million in a year.

The program has since grown and evolved. Now it includes a component that encourages volunteerism among students and others throughout the community. Schact said high school and college-age students can participate to add substance to their resumes and earn certificates and special cords to wear with caps and gowns on their graduation days. Even more important, though, he said volunteers who participate in neighborhood improvement projects typically end up doing better in school and pick up personal and professional skills that serve them well later in life.