She Is Safe Run helps protect women worldwide

DUNCAN The purpose of the fifth annual She Is Safe Run to the Dark 5K is to help raise awareness of the abuse and exploitation or trafficking of women and girls around the world, as well as raise funds to help support the group's mission.

This year's run or walk is set to start at 9 p.m. Friday. Registration will begin at 8 p.m. Registration is $30 per person and group discounts are available. To register now, visit active.com and type in Run to the Dark 5K. For group discount information call 580-467-1479.

"It begins on the south side of Duncan Regional Hospital, in front of the cancer center," said DeAnna Sanders, country director of Indonesia for She Is Safe. "Registration will be in front of the Learning Center. It's all in the same parking lot. It starts in that area and it ends there. We'll have an official timer there. We'll have medals for the top three in each age category, and we'll have a prize for the fastest woman and the fastest man."

She Is Safe is a nonprofit organization based in the Atlanta area that operates with individuals and organizations for advocacy in numerous locations around the world.

"Our purpose is to prevent, rescue and restore women and girls from abuse and exploitation, which means trafficking," Sanders said. "We work in locations and concentrate on women and girls around the world to help them because they are the most abused and most exploited around the world."

She Is Safe helps through a variety of ways to place individuals in homes and safe villages where they can receive nurturing, education and counseling.