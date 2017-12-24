You are here

Home » News » Area » Sentencing set in Blair homicide

Sentencing set in Blair homicide

Sun, 12/24/2017 - 3:29am Staff

ALTUS  Sentencing for a 65-year-old Blair man convicted of the 2016 murder of his son-in-law is scheduled next month in Jackson County District Court.

Terry Randal Drury was convicted of first-degree manslaughter on Oct. 2 in connection with the April 23, 2016, shooting death of 53-year-old Jeffrey Mark Garrison. Garrison's body was found alongside a road about 2 miles south and 1 miles east of Blair. Drury turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with a gun and told a dispatcher that he killed Garrison. The victim, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene by an official of the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620