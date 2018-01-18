Senators draw committee assignments

Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma legislators are among senators who have been appointed to Oklahoma Senate committees by Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz, R-Altus.

The committee assignments are effective through the end of the 56th Legislature. Appointments include:

Sen. Randy Bass, D-Lawton: member Agriculture and Wildlife Committtee; Transportation Committee; Veterans and Military Affairs Committee; Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services.

Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Addington: member Agriculture and Wildlife Committee; Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee; General Government Committee; Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services.