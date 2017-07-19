Senator criticizes Pruitt on ethics

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Democratic member of the U.S. Senate committee that conducted confirmation hearings for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a letter Tuesday that Oklahoma's former attorney general presented "inconsistent and contradictory statements" to the panel.

Pruitt's "misleading answers, evasiveness, and stonewalling" had stymied the committee's ability to provide oversight of the agency, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote in a letter containing information about an ethics complaint against Pruitt being investigated by the Oklahoma Bar Association.

"This conduct is unbecoming of an attorney who is also a public official and who, under law, is required to testify truthfully to Congress," Whitehouse said.

The complaint was filed against Pruitt in March by the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit organization that works to protect endangered species, and associate professor Kristen van de Biezenbos of the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Whitehouse is listed as a witness on the complaint.

The complaint says Pruitt may have violated the Oklahoma Rules of Professional Conduct when he told the Senate committee in January that he only used his attorney general's email address to conduct official business.

But documents released by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office through an Open Records Act lawsuit in Oklahoma indicate Pruitt also used a personal email address to conduct official business, seeming to contradict Pruitt's sworn testimony, according to the complaint.

Personal emails and other documents indicate Pruitt coordinated closely with fossil-fuel companies and special interest groups who worked to undermine federal efforts to curb planet-warming carbon emissions while serving as the state's attorney general.

Democrats on the Senate panel have criticized Pruitt's close ties to the oil and gas industry. As Oklahoma's attorney general, Pruitt frequently sued the agency he now leads, including filing a multistate lawsuit against the EPA opposing the Obama administration's plan to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.