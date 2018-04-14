Sen. Bass to run for commissioner

State Sen. Randy Bass is among the candidates who threw their hats into the ring this week for the Comanche County Commissioner District 3 seat.

Below is a full list of candidates who filed with incumbents designated as INC.

Caddo County

Treasurer: Regina Moser (INC); Assessor: Edward Whitworth (INC); Commissioner 1: Benny Bowling (INC); Commissioner 3: Brent Kinder (INC).

Comanche County

Treasurer: Rhonda Brantley (INC); Assessor: Grant Edwards (INC); Commissioner 1: Gail Turner (INC), Craig Tracht, Charlie Hale; Commissioner 3: Kerry Givens, Alvin Cargill, Rodney Ryder, Scott Toft, Randy Bass.

Cotton County

Treasurer: Tammy Morris (INC); Assessor: Debbie Sturdivant (INC); Commissioner 1: Edward H. Eschiti (INC), Mike Woods; Commissioner 3: Jim Keesee, Greg Powell (INC), William Tosee Jr.

Greer County

Treasurer: Donna Bull (INC); Assessor: Juanita Reeves (INC); Commissioner 1: Brent York (INC), Jeff Mardis; Commissioner 3: Steve Fite (INC); County Clerk (two-year un-expired term): Leanne Coffman.

Harmon County

Treasurer: Donna Alton (INC); Assessor: Kendra Tillman (INC); Commissioner 1: Gary Lewis (INC); Commissioner 3: Chad Robinson (INC); Sheriff: Les Orr (INC).