School systems may sue state over funds

A school funding lawsuit, like the one being considered by the Oklahoma City Public Schools board, threatens to force the state Legislature to find more money for schools a maneuver attempted in nearly every state with varying degrees of success.

The district announced Thursday its board plans to pursue legal action against the Legislature, and specifically House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate Pro Tempore Mike Schulz, R-Altus, due to unfunded legislative mandates, especially items like textbooks. Oklahoma City Public Schools slashed $30 million from its budget in 2016-2017 following state revenue failures.

"We're at a point where kids can't take books home because we can't afford to lose them because they can't be replaced," Oklahoma City Public School Board Member Mark Mann said Thursday.

The board has scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today to vote on whether to pursue a lawsuit.