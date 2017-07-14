School supply donations encouraged

School supply donations for the annual Back to School Bash will be accepted at the Lawton Farmers Market Saturday morning.

A donation station will be set up from 8 a.m. to noon during the Saturday market at Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Another donation station will be set up outside Walmart, 1002 NW Sheridan, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 22.

From now until the Back to School Bash on Aug. 5 at the Great Plains Coliseum where more than 1,000 local students will be given backpacks full of supplies the committee is asking the community to donate supplies.

Supplies include pencils, glue sticks, pink erasers, lined paper and notebooks, folders, rulers, highlighters, backpacks, crayons, pencil crayons and blue, red and black pens.

Supplies can also be dropped off during the week at Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th Street and Patterson Community Center, 4 NW Arlington Ave. Monetary donations are also welcome. Call 581-3485.