School grants to promote science, math instruction

The Oklahoma Energy Resources Board announced Monday a $2 million grant that will bolster science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) materials and equipment in every Oklahoma school district.

Districts will be eligible for a portion of the $2 million grant based on enrollment and percentage of low income students. The money can go to anything STEM-related the district needs.

"The OERB has been dedicated to providing quality STEM-related educational resources and classroom materials for more than 20 years," said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. "We hear from teachers about how much supplies are needed, and the grant will allow us to further our mission to provide educational resources to Oklahoma schools."

In 2003, the OERB gave $1 million in total to Oklahoma schools.

"After hearing feedback from the hundreds of teachers who attend our workshops, we felt that now is the time we find room in our budget for another grant of this nature," said OERB Chairman Danny Morgan. "The OERB has always supported teachers and for the oil and natural gas industry's future, it's important we get students interested in math and science."