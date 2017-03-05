School for Deaf student competes in Washington

DUNCAN - Parker Simpson, an 8th-grade student from Duncan, got to travel to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., and his team brought home third place in the national Battle of the Books playoff competition.

"This year represents a great improvement for our middle school students," said Kristen McCurdy, Oklahoma School for the Deaf reading specialist and team chaperone from Sulphur.

Last year, the OSD team placed eighth among eight teams that advanced to the national level.

Gallaudet University oversees the middle school level competition, which promotes literacy, academic competition, good sportsmanship and critical thinking.

"This was a great experience because it was fun to read and compete against other deaf and hard-of-hearing students my age," Simpson said. "I'm proud for getting third place and just for making it to the nationals."