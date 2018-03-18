School bond issue faces voters in Indiahoma

INDIAHOMA Voters in the Indiahoma school district will go to the polls April 3 to decide on a $430,000 bond issue for facility improvements.

Superintendent Deanna Voegeli said funding from the bond issue would be used to repair and renovate school restrooms and replace the existing gym floor. Voegeli said the present floor is aged and glued directly to concrete and has outlived its intended life. She said that remaining funds would be used to upgrade and renovate much needed repairs to classrooms and hall floors, as well as replace old heating/air conditioning equipment not replaced by funding from a previous bond issue approved by voters in 2012.

"We have a really outstanding school and our school should continue to grow, "she said. "We have an outstanding staff and a vigorous curriculum for our students. And we want to upgrade our facilities to accommodate current students and to account for student growth."

Voegeli said the district has about 200 students enrolled in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.