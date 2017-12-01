Scholarship applications due soon

The Lawton Community Foundation Scholar Award application deadline for seniors at many high schools across Southwest Oklahoma is less than a month away.

Feb. 7 is the deadline for the 1-year, $2,000 scholarship for seniors graduating from public schools in Cache, Duncan, Elgin and all three Lawton high schools.

Visit occf.academicworks.com to apply for the scholarship, four other local scholarships and more than 120 scholarships that are available statewide. Application deadlines vary.

The Lawton Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, which provides it with administrative and investment services.