Saturday to bring some changes to annual Relay for Life event in Duncan

DUNCAN Knowing that all things eventually change, members of the organizing committee decided it was time for something different after the 2016 Stephens County Relay for Life

Twenty years before, Pat Bowles had initiated the first Relay for Life and the event celebrating local cancer survivors and caregivers was successful. However, assessments of recent Relays left some feeling that some adjustment was warranted.

Consequently, the 2017 Relay for Life that will be Saturday is a scaled-down version of the event, with a new venue, a new time and a new format.

In the past, Relay for Life ran from 9 a.m. until midnight on a summer day at Halliburton Stadium. The all-day event, meant to draw attention to cancer and raise funds for research, was a format created by the American Cancer Society (ACS).

This year's co-coordinators, Gina Flesher and Lourie Bleem, met with a representative of the society, who supported the changes.

"Relay for Life had usually been the first Friday in June, but what's been happening the last few years is that we're finding people don't want to stay up all night," said Flesher. "We held (the 2016) event on a Saturday and people were very happy with the results.

"We also found that there were people who wanted to take summer vacations in June, and we also had one event that experienced a heavy rain.

"The American Cancer Society started Relay for Life 28 years ago, and it has been the national organization's No. 1 fundraiser nationwide. But what we found is that the problems we were having were being experienced nationwide.

"Lots of other places are changing their formats."

The streamlined 2017 Relay for Life begins at 9 a.m. and runs through noon Saturday. With a supporting contribution from Viridian Coffee, the event has been dubbed "Coffee and Coco."

"The event is free, although we will continue to have luminaries that are $5 at the gate. That money is returned to us by the ACS," Flesher noted. "We don't really have a fundraising goal yet. We'll raise what we raise and then establish a goal for the future after this Relay.

"The Relay has always been about awareness more than money."

Since they are no longer walking around the track at Duncan High School, survivors, victims, caregivers and others can walk a route that is near the Taylor Le Norman/McCasland Cancer Center on the Duncan Regional Hospital campus.