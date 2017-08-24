Saturday block party in Elgin to benefit educators

ELGIN Area school teachers can shake off the back-to-school blues at a block party Saturday in Elgin.

Community United Methodist, 604 G Ave., will host the first ever Back 2 School block party to benefit teachers needing to stock up their classrooms at the start of the school year. Caitlin Sheehan, community manager, said the idea was born from the suggestions of a handful of teachers in the church's congregation. There are many events to help low-income children and students in need, but few to help teachers.

"A lot of times, teachers get forgotten and the things they need for their classroom have to come from their own pockets," she said. "We wanted to support teachers and their colleagues, so we decided to have this event for the community."

The block party will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Families can enjoy bounce houses and other inflatables. Local food truck Native Smoke will be on-hand selling barbecue. Free hotdogs and popcorn will be given out to everyone in attendance. The Elgin Volunteer Fire Department will be at the party with a truck that children can examine and learn about from firefighters. Each teacher who shows up will receive a free gift with a school ID badge. The first 35 teachers will receive a Sonic Drive-In voucher for the Elgin location.