Sample the finest balsamic vinegar, olive oil at Medicine Park emporium

MEDICINE PARK A new business in Medicine Park will open your eyes to a new way of cooking with olive oil.

The Medicine Creek Olive Oil Company opened this month after more than six months of preparation and anticipation in the cobblestone community. Located at the summit of East Lake Drive, just before descending into downtown Medicine Park, the custom-designed building is hard to miss on the north side of the road. Inside, co-owner Kim Dyer has amassed the largest selection of olive oils and balsamics in Southwest Oklahoma.

"We have 47 different types of oil and balsamics," Dyer said. "These are certified pure, extra virgin olive oils. They are super, super good for you and have been known to help fight cancer."

A selection of 47 different oils can be overwhelming for someone who doesn't know his or her way around the kitchen, and whose only concept of cooking oil is a choice between vegetable, canola or peanut. That's why Dyer has taken a hands-on approach to her store. People aren't just expected to come in, look around and pick out a bottle that looks good. No, Dyer wants customers to look around, read up on the oils and even taste them. Yes, she wants people to pour a little oil out into a plastic cup, warm it up and down it like a shot of alcohol to get an idea of how it will taste.

"This isn't just going to the grocery store and picking a random bottle," Dyer said. "We are more than happy to help anyone who comes in. We want to help educate you. We want you to come in and pour a cup and taste as many as you would like until you find one that suits what you're planning to cook."