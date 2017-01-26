Saddle and Sirloin Club event Saturday

The Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club will have its 2017 Trophy Auction at 7 p.m. Saturday in the McCasland Ballroom inside Cameron University's McMahon Centennial Complex.

The purpose of the event is to auction sponsorships for grand and reserve grand ewe lambs, all showmanship trophies, and all breed and reserve breed champions during the upcoming Comanche County Spring Fair and Livestock Expo.

The event will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, the auction, social and live music, and a cash bar for those 21 years old and up.