Rural hospitals sue Blue Cross Blue Shield

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A judge has temporarily blocked an insurance company from ending its current contracts with several hospitals in rural Oklahoma.

Four hospitals asked for the temporary restraining order after suing Blue Cross Blue Shield. The hospitals allege the insurance company breached their contracts and planned to cut provider reimbursement rates.

The Oklahoman reports the lawsuit was filed on behalf of hospitals in Prague, Fairfax, Haskell and Drumright. The insurance company has declined to comment.