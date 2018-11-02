The road to building a border wall will be long

It's not long just two pages but a notice recently issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a reminder of the challenges, legal and otherwise, facing President Donald Trump's promised border wall.

The corps issued a notice to contractors Friday saying it might soon accept bids to construct a 3-mile section of border wall in south Texas, with an estimated cost of $25 million to $100 million - if the corps gets the money.

The notice drew alarm from environmentalists, who say the wall will undoubtedly be built on the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge. The 2,088-acre parcel has been called "the jewel of the National Wildlife Refuge System" by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,

"The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge proposal is truly an outrage," said Brian Segee, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "I don't say that lightly. It will effectively destroy the refuge because the proposed border wall will be built toward the northern part of the refuge so it will cut off not only wildlife, but also . have ecological, economic and cultural impacts."