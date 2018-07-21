Resident has big plans for tiny houses

MEDICINE PARK A new style of cheaper living is coming to the cobblestone community.

Noel Alsbrook, longtime Medicine Park resident, plans to develop a 10-unit multifamily dwelling called Inn-Habit using repurposed rail cars. The tiny town homes will each be about 160 square feet and will be big enough either for single individuals or couples who don't have many belongings. Each home will be about 8 feet wide by about 20 feet long. That might not sound like a whole lot of space, by tiny homes have gained popularity in recent years and Alsbrook said Medicine Park is the perfect environment for such a development.