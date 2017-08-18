Rainfall totals reported for area

Moderate to heavy rains were reported across Southwest Oklahoma late Wednesday and early Thursday as a storm made its way through the area along a gust front.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported 1.67 inches while Fort Sill received 0.06 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 2.13 inches; Frederick Municipal Airport, Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 0.03 of an inch; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 0.16 of an inch.

Rainfall totals from area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Velma, 1.60 inches; Waurika, 1.28 inches; Fort Cobb, 1.17 inches; Apache, 1.01 inches; Grandfield, 0.49 of an inch; Rush Springs, 0.45 of an inch; Tipton, 0.23 of an inch; Hobart, 0.16 of an inch; and Medicine Park, 0.13 of an inch.