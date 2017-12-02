Railroad crossings may be upgraded

President Donald Trump's plan to spend up to $1 trillion improving the nation's infrastructure could accelerate a program to upgrade railroad crossings in Oklahoma, including one in Comanche County and several others in the area.

The crossing in Comanche County, on Kleeman Road southwest of Fletcher, was listed in 2014 by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) as one of many in the state in need of safety upgrades. Five other crossings in the area on U.S. 62 near Snyder; on Oklahoma 9 in Hobart; on County Road E1860 near Comanche; on Oklahoma 5 southeast of Tipton; and on Oklahoma 5 in Frederick also were listed for safety upgrades to be paid for over a period of years with state and local taxpayer, railroad and other public and private funds totaling $100 million.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin forwarded a list of seven state infrastructure projects to the Trump administration, including one proposing to add $50 million in new federal funding for railroad crossing improvements. If the funding is approved, it would mean work on rail intersections in the area and across the state could be completed sooner, said Terri Angier, chief of media relations at the state Department of Transportation.

Comanche County Commissioner Gail Turner, whose district includes the crossing near Fletcher, said area residents should be pleased that improvements are in the works.

"I think everybody would be, because everybody drives the roads," he said.

Though Turner wasn't aware of any collisions between vehicles and trains or other accidents at the Kleeman Road intersection, he said it is a busy intersection with poor visibility. He said the county has already pitched in its share of the project's cost, $22,000. Craig Moody, the Rail Program Division manager for ODOT, said it's hoped that work will be completed within a year.

Upgrades can include road surface work along with improving signs and adding audible warning systems, flashing lights and gates that block traffic when trains are passing. Depending on needs at a specific site, improvements typically cost between $150,000 and $350,000.