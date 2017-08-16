Railroad cars topple in derailment in county

INDIAHOMA Several railroad cars went off the tracks during a train derailment Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of the city.

Ashleigh Hensch, Comanche County public information officer, said that Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the derailment near the intersection of old U.S. 62 and Indiahoma Road. Comanche County dispatch sent out the call at 12:50 p.m.

Hensch said that five railroad cars from the Stillwater Central Railroad were derailed but no injuries were reported and no hazmat materials were being carried by the affected cars. Hensch said dispatchers started to page the Cache Volunteer Fire Department for possible assistance but canceled that page when Indiahoma VFD officials reported they needed no assistance. She said the cause of the derailment would be investigated by the Comanche County Sheriff's Office and the Stillwater Central Railroad.