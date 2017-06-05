Prosecution of pipe shop leaves residents perplexed

You are here

Sat, 05/06/2017 - 3:21am AP Wire

NORMAN (AP) - The Republican district attorney in the college down of Norman, Oklahoma, is pursuing criminal charges against a local shop owner and several of his clerks for selling glass pipes.

But the shop owner Robert Cox and his clerks, including a popular local city councilman, are fighting back.

The case has already resulted in a hung jury and an acquittal. 

The defendants have refused plea deals. And they're backed by a national individual liberty group that says law enforcement should quit wasting taxpayers' time and money.

 

 

 

 

