Police officer arrested for alleged sex offense

Police officer arrested for alleged sex offense

Sat, 12/31/2016 - 2:25am AP Wire

PURCELL (AP) - State investigators say a Blanchard police officer honored two weeks ago by the governor for saving a woman's life has been arrested for an alleged sex offense involving a minor. 

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 30-year-old officer Jordan Jones was arrested on complaints of solicitation of a minor with the use of technology, receipt of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. 

