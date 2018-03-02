Police investigating death of baby girl

OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma City police say the death of a 1-month-old girl who was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury is considered a homicide.

Sgt. Gary Knight says Willow Rose Shelton died Thursday at the University of Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

Knight says the girl was taken to the hospital Jan. 25 with the head injury. The infant was born on Jan. 3.

Knight says there have been no arrests and that investigators are still trying to determine where the child was and who was caring for her when she was injured.