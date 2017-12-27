You are here

Police investigating after officer shoots naked man

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 3:40am AP Wire

TULSA (AP)  Tulsa police are investigating after they say an officer fatally shot a man who was naked and pointed a gun at the officer after he arrived on the scene. Tulsa Police Capt. Mike Williams said the shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Monday when the officer responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon near the Hillcrest Medical Center.

Williams told the Tulsa World the man was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Jacob Craig.

