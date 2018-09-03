You are here

Police find body of infant; father jailed

Fri, 03/09/2018 - 5:21am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  Authorities in Oklahoma City have discovered the body of a 7-month-old baby boy who had been the subject of an Amber Alert. 

Oklahoma City police say authorities found the body Wednesday of Jody Minjarez. Earlier in the day, authorities had issued an Amber Alert, saying that the baby was believed to be in "imminent danger of bodily harm or death."

Police said Thursday that the medical examiner's office will determine the infant's cause of death, but it's considered a homicide. 

