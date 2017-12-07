Planned Heritage Trails to boost fun, fitness, quality of life in Duncan

DUNCAN - People who like to walk, jog or ride bikes will be getting some new, safe, off-the-road trails to follow in Duncan.

The Heritage Trails, planned to be built in three phases, eventually will cover well more than 3 miles, passing by local landmarks such as the Simmons Center, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Centennial Park, Duncan Regional Hospital and Whisenant Park. They'll roughly loop an area extending from Elk Avenue to Beech Avenue and from the Chisholm Trail Parkway to Whisenant Drive.

According to Scott Stone, who chairs a local coalition of supporters of the project seen not just as a way to enhance safety but also quality of life in the sprawling area that includes two schools and numerous homes, the trails essentially will be 10-foot-wide sidewalks featuring bridges spanning a creek in a pretty, wooded area, landscaping, lighting and even several bronze plaques mounted on posts that will offer tidbits of local history.

Phase 1, which is to cover 1.89 miles from near the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center north to Elk, up to and around the hospital and then on to Whisenant Drive, should be complete by next summer.

"We're hoping a contract can be let to start construction within the next four to five months with a hopeful completion date by next summer," Stone said.

An $800,000 Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant was awarded last year to jump-start designing and engineering. Duncan Regional Hospital and the McCasland Foundation also made big financial contributions to bring Phase 1 to completion.

Phase 2 will be a "nature trail" passing through woods and roughly following the course of a creek that winds behind the Heritage Center and the Simmons Center. Stone said Duncan Regional and the McCasland Foundation also have pledged generous support for that phase. The two major local financial backers, in fact, have committed some $750,000 in all to the Heritage Trails project. Phase 2 will begin after the launch of a public campaign to raise additional funds, he said.

The coalition intends to apply for another ODOT grant to offset costs of Phase 3, which will pick up in Whisenant Park, take in an area south to Beech Avenue and then eventually complete the "loop" by connecting with the Phase 1 trail head. Phase 3 won't begin until after 2020.