Planned community 'paint party' may help people with health, healing

ANADARKO - Taking a page from several wellness textbooks, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes' Youth Suicide Prevention and Surveillance Program ( TYSP) and the American Heart Association are joining forces to provide a form of art therapy for the mind and soul.

In an effort to promote mental wellbeing, they will host a community "Paint Party" from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, the TYSP building, 423 NE First St. in Anadarko. This event is free for adults and kids to enjoy some family fun. Snacks and supplies will be provided.

The featured guest is Comanche artist J. Nicole Hatfield. Participants will be given a pre-sketched canvas by Hatfield to either paint and take home or to leave on display at the TYSP offices.

According to Hatfield, the event is "a painting workshop with the whole community, empowering people to use art as a healing tool."

Hatfield's preferred artistic medium is acrylic on canvas with bold color selection. Her preferred color choices are usually within the primary colors associated with the Comanche Nation: red, blue and yellow. However, participants are asked to use their choices of colors in taking her work into more personal expression.