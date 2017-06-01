Pipeline break forces Duncan to put immediate restrictions on water usage

The City of Duncan declared emergency restrictions on outdoor water use Thursday night after a failure was discovered in a pipeline connecting the city's water supply to Lake Waurika.

According to a release issued by Duncan City Manager Kim Meek, the town was forced to impose Stage 5 water restrictions. According to her memo, "(The pipeline) failure has caused a great reduction in the ability to produce potable water by the water treatment plant."

During Stage 5 restrictions, water users may not water lawns, trees, shrubs, gardens and bedding plants, wash vehicles, wash or hose down sidewalks, driveways and streets, fill pools or use water for other recreational services.

Meek's memo also asks Duncan residents to use discretion in their indoor consumption of water, including washing clothes and dishes.

"The city estimates that we have at minimum, three days storage capacity in our water towers at current usage and any curtailing of usage will increase that time. We also believe we can have transmission into our water plant restored in the next 24 hours.