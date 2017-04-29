Pilot dies after plane crash

HOLLIS - A pilot died from injuries suffered in the crash of a crop duster that occurred Friday afternoon in Harmon County.

The cash occurred at 1:11 p.m. at Hollis Municipal Airport, located 1 miles north of Hollis.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Shawn Laughlin, the aircraft was a 2011 Air Tractor. The pilot, whose identity was not released Friday, was pronounced dead at the scene by Harmon County EMS.

Lynn Lunsford, FAA Mid-States public affairs manager in Fort Worth, reported the aircraft crashed in a field about 300 feet south of the airport's runway and that it was destroyed in a post-crash fire.