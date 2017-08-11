Pickup fired on in Altus; teens accused

ALTUS Altus police arrested a 15-year-old boy Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last month.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said the suspect was taken into custody on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. He was being held at the Jackson County Jail awaiting transfer to a juvenile detention center.

Arrest warrants for the suspect and a 16-year-old boy, who was still being sought by police Tuesday, were issued in Jackson County District Court on Monday.

Murphy said the Oct. 28 incident occurred in the 900 block of South Kennedy. A person was driving in a white Ford pickup when the two juveniles began shooting at him. Witnesses reported they heard gunshots and saw a white pickup leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Police contacted the victim a short time later in the 100 block of East Pecan. The pickup was riddled with bullets.