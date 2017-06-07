Passerby wakes mom, kids as fire takes home

A woman and her children escaped from their home as it was being consumed by flames early Wednesday morning in Edgewater Park.

No one was hurt in the fire that apparently broke out around midnight, but the home in the neighborhood west of Lake Ellsworth was a total loss.

"They were asleep and somebody knocked on the door and woke them up," Edgewater Park Fire Chief Herman Fehring said.

Volunteers from Edgewater Park and from Apache, Porter Hill and Wichita Mountains Estates responded to the scene. Unfortunately, they weren't able to do much beyond containing the blaze.

"The garage was fully engulfed when we pulled up, and it was just about a foot from the house and the flames were already into it," the fire chief said.

Fehring said the older wood-frame home, which measured about 2,000 square feet, had been added onto over the years, and flames found their way into pockets which weren't easily accessible. He said firefighters almost immediately recognized there was a danger that the structure would collapse.

Volunteers remained at the scene for more than four hours, at first keeping the fire from spreading and then finally putting it out.