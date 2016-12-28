Parts of state high-level math, science 'deserts'

Participation in advanced-level math and science classes in high school is a strong predictor of success in college, regardless of the grade earned in the class or whether it results in college credit, studies show.

Yet as many as two-thirds of Oklahoma high schools report they don't offer calculus or physics, leaving swaths of the state devoid of those classroom opportunities, according to data for the 2014-2015 school year, reported by schools to the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

Calculus and physics aren't needed for a high school diploma, and schools may offer other high-level math and science courses, such as statistics. But calculus and physics are regarded as key concepts used in many other disciplines. And the classes are essential for entry into well-paying careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, as well as medicine.

At the least, offering such rigorous courses or a lack of them sends a message to students about expectations, some experts say.

"Offering a variety of advanced classes AP or IB courses, as well as advanced math and science tells students that the school expects them to complete a rigorous course of study, and believes in their ability to do so," said Natasha Ushomirsky, K-12 policy director for The Education Trust, a national nonprofit advocacy organization. "Offering no such courses sends a very different message."

AP, or Advanced Placement, and IB, or International Baccalaureate, are high school classes offering more challenging work than the standard curriculum.

For students whose schools don't offer advanced classes, there are alternatives, such as tuition-free community college courses, technology center programs or online classes. But students may be deterred from those by fees, transportation challenges or scheduling complications.

Another option for high school students is concurrent enrollment in college, but administrators at several community colleges say students are not clamoring to enroll in calculus or physics. Of the 1,800 high school students enrolled at Tulsa Community College, just 31 are taking analytic geometry or calculus. Two are in physics.

The latest state rankings available from the U.S. Education Department from the 2011-2012 school year show that Oklahoma had the third lowest percentage of schools reporting they offered calculus, with 34 percent, just above Alaska and North Dakota. Oklahoma schools reported the second lowest percent offering physics, at 36 percent, above only Alaska.