Park Stomp heralds music season

MEDICINE PARK It's time to dig out the stomping boots and cast off that winter dust Park Stomp is on the horizon in Medicine Park.

The trees are budding. The flowers are blooming. The grass is turning. That means spring, and spring means the return of the Medicine Park music festival season. Park Stomp kicks off with three days of jazz-grass Arkansas-infused music. It doesn't come a moment too soon for Dwight Cope, festival creator and special events coordinator for the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority.

"It's always a great time of the year," Cope said. "I've been looking forward to it for some time. We've got a great lineup and I'm excited about what we're going to offer."

Park Stomp will fire up at 7 p.m. at the Park Tavern with a local group, Just Strangers. They'll be followed at 9 p.m. by Grassfed, based in Kansas City, Mo. The Squarshers will return to Park Stomp with the first of two performances at 11 p.m.

"The Squarshers are always a good group of guys who are really fun to watch and listen to," Cope said. "We're glad to have them back again this year."

The first full day of the festival will begin at noon Saturday with another performance from Just Strangers. Eureka Springs, Ark., band Red Oak Ruse will perform at 2 p.m. Chucky Waggs returns to Park Stomp with a set at 4 p.m. The Squarshers will make their second appearance at 6 p.m. Tyrannosaurus Chicken returns after a long hiatus for the final performance Saturday at 8 p.m.