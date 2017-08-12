Parades, craft show, home tours planned in Fletcher, Sterling

Two Comanche County communities will celebrate the season with multiple Christmas activities Saturday.

The Fletcher Community Association will host its annual Tour of Homes from 1-5 p.m. Four homes are on the tour, along with the Fletcher Museum and Fletcher Community Center. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 the day of the event at the community center. Participants can visit the houses in any order they prefer.

In addition to touring homes, the the town will also host the Fletcher Christmas Affair Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fletcher School cafeteria. Dozens of local vendors will be on hand to offer arts and crafts for gifts and purchase. There's no admission fee and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Fletcher will continue its evening with the annual Fletcher Christmas parade at 6 p.m. in downtown. Following the parade, Santa will conclude the evening at the community center with cookies and hot cocoa. He'll also listen to the last-minute Christmas wishes of children and pose for photos.