Parade of joy through Stephens Co.

Christmas parades in Stephens County are steeped in family tradition as festive occasions attracting large numbers of participants, as well as good crowds.

Many of the older folks will tell stories about coming to Christmas parades with their grandparents. Now they're taking their own grandchildren to create new memories. Most will tell you to arrive early and take your lawn chairs.

The Marlow Christmas Parade will kickoff parade day at 10 a.m. Saturday. Duncan's parade down Main Street begins at 3 p.m. and Comanche's parade starts at 6 p.m. Parades are spaced out to allow enthusiasts to participate or watch all three, with time in between for grabbing a meal or discovering unique shopping experiences.