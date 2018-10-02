Oyster Fry tickets are available

FREDERICK Tickets for the annual Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry scheduled for March 3 can now be purchased online at www.frederickokchamber.org/oyster_fry.html.

The Oyster Fry will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Prather Brown Center, 211 S. 13th.

Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 at the door the day of the event. The advance tickets may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce office or at Box Inc., Frederick Ace Hardware or BancFirst in Frederick. Tickets may also be purchased in advance by credit card through a secure website at www.frederickokchamber.org.

The dinner will include a choice of fried or raw oyster, chips, cole slaw, bread and drink. Homemade desserts will also be sold by the Frederick 4-H.

The oysters served during the fry are from Port Levaca, Texas, and picked up each year by a member of the chamber's Oyster Fry Committee. The 140 gallons of oysters are then loaded into two broken-down freezers packed in ice and brought back to Frederick for breading and frying.

A craft show is also scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frederick Middle School gym next door with numerous vendor booths. Over 30 different vendors will offer a variety of items for sale and exhibit, including toys, pottery, goat soap, beauty products, jewelry, woodcrafts, candles and needlework. In addition, there will be two food vendors in the show for those who are looking for lunch or an alternative to oysters.