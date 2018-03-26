OU names former oil executive new president

James "Jim" L. Gallogly, a business executive and University of Oklahoma alumnus, was named as the 14th president of OU by the Board of Regents on Monday.

Gallogly, 65, will succeed OU's current president, David L. Boren, who is retiring on June 30.

"Jim Gallogly is a world-class, in-demand transformative leader, and we're honored to have him as our new president," Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of the OU Board of Regents, said in a news release. "Throughout his career, he's been incredibly successful. He is a builder known for having strategic vision, for managing large and complex organizations, and for mentoring and inspiring great teams to achieve results leadership qualities we value for the future. Jim's skill-set is a perfect match for this unique time in our history. ... He'll lead from the front, working with teams at every level and teaching in the classroom as he takes on his next major career challenge. While Jim may not come from the academy, we know he'll draw skillfully on OU's world-class faculty, who will be critical in assisting him during this transition."

Gallogly was former chairman and chief executive officer of LyondellBasell, a company he joined while it was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He and his team guided the company out of bankruptcy repositioned it as one of the world's largest petrochemical, polymers and refining companies, with 2014 revenues of $45.6 billion and earnings of $4.1 billion, the year before his retirement. Gallogly also served for 29 years in executive roles with ConocoPhillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Phillips Petroleum Company, beginning his career in the energy business in Northeast Oklahoma with Phillips in 1980. Prior to that, Gallogly practiced law with a private firm in Denver.