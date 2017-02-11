Opening of trout season lures anglers to creek at Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK The banks of Medicine Creek were lined with eager fishermen Wednesday for the first day of trout season.

The creek was stocked overnight with rainbow trout courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation the first of a series of regular restockings through March 15. While the creek may have been filled with plenty of fish, most weren't biting leaving many with plenty of time on their hands to enjoy the warmer weather.

"I haven't had any luck today," said Andrew Jones, an avid trout fisherman who comes to Medicine Creek from Texas each year. "I've only been out for about an hour, but I haven't seen a single one biting yet."

Jones joined many others at the popular fishing hole at the dam near Oklahoma 49. About 10 people were set up in different places along the bank. Some brought chairs; others took advantage of new benches that were installed. Most were simply waiting around, hoping to see that one little shake in the line that would bring hope of a catch. There was not much hope to be shared Wednesday.

"They're just not biting right now," Jones said. "I guess they've got to get acclimated first."

Further up the creek, some were having better luck. Friends Dale Grear and Scotty Roberts were camped out under the Medicine Creek walking bridge. They spent more than an hour at the dam with nary a bite before trying their luck farther up stream. It paid off quickly with two catches of fish measuring 12-14 inches.

"We figured we would come up here and give it a try," Grear said. "It didn't take long for us to get a bite."